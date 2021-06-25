Tennessee State Parks invite visitors to share experiences

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee State Parks invited visitors to share their park experiences online to celebrate Park and Recreation month in July.

Visitors can submit their stories and experiences at the park or share what the park means to them online. The park will share some of the stories on the parks’ social media pages throughout July.

“We always love to hear from our visitors about their experiences in Tennessee State Parks, and this is a special opportunity for them,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “This is a chance for everyone to share their stories and hear from others. Our state parks have always played a special role, and they have become even more instrumental in people’s lives during the pandemic. This is a way for everyone to share what they have experienced.”

The national observance of Park and Recreation Month began in 1985. The month highlights the role local park and recreation professionals play in building strong communities.

Tennessee State Parks will hold events throughout the month for all ages. A list of events can be found on the park’s website.

