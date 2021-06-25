Three people in custody in connection to Blount County phone scam
Officials say the suspects participated in the “Grandparent” scam where scammers claim to be either a family member in trouble asking for money, and/or a phony attorney or a law enforcement officer.
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, three individuals have been arrested in connection to a phone scam.
According to officials, they have received numerous complaints in the last several days in which criminals are calling claiming to be either a family member in trouble asking for bail money, and/or a phony attorney or law enforcement official claiming the victim’s loved one is in trouble and they need thousands of dollars to pay a bond. These criminals tell the victim they will come and pick up the money in person.
The three suspects also victimized at least two individuals in each county out of thousands of dollars according to the post on social media.
The three individuals were taken to the Loudon County Jail, and charges are pending on all three.
Officials say to be cautious of these calls. If you receive a scam call, hang up and call 911.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.