Three people in custody in connection to Blount County phone scam

Officials say the suspects participated in the “Grandparent” scam where scammers claim to be either a family member in trouble asking for money, and/or a phony attorney or a law enforcement officer.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, three individuals have been arrested in connection to a phone scam.

June 24, 2021 ****JOINT RELEASE WITH LOUDON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE**** THREE PEOPLE IN CUSTODY IN CONNECTION WITH...

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 24, 2021

According to officials, they have received numerous complaints in the last several days in which criminals are calling claiming to be either a family member in trouble asking for bail money, and/or a phony attorney or law enforcement official claiming the victim’s loved one is in trouble and they need thousands of dollars to pay a bond. These criminals tell the victim they will come and pick up the money in person.

The three suspects also victimized at least two individuals in each county out of thousands of dollars according to the post on social media.

The three individuals were taken to the Loudon County Jail, and charges are pending on all three.

Officials say to be cautious of these calls. If you receive a scam call, hang up and call 911.

