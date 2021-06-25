Advertisement

UT Board of Trustees votes to acquire Martin Methodist

The new campus will be named UT Southern.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees has voted to acquire the assets of Martin Methodist College and establish a new UT campus in Pulaski, Tennessee.

The addition of UT Southern will be effective on July 1. UT Southern will represent the fourth undergraduate college within the UT system. The campus will also be the only four-year and graduate institution of higher education between Sewanee in the east and Freed-Hardeman in the west, serving a southern Middle Tennessee region of 13 counties near the Alabama border. “I appreciate the healthy discussion and thoughtfulness the board exhibited throughout this process,” UT Board of Trustees Chair John Compton said.

“As we begin to see an overall decline in the college-going rate across the nation, providing more choices for a post-secondary education will be critically important in achieving our state’s Drive to 55. It fits into our mission and will have a lasting impact on the southern Middle Tennessee region.”

Mark La Branche, who has served as the president of Martin Methodist College since July 1, 2017 was appointed to be the inaugural chancellor of UT Southern.

“Chancellor La Branche has a unique understanding of the opportunities that exist in the southern Middle Tennessee region,” Boyd said. “His exceptional leadership at the helm of Martin Methodist will be an asset in providing even more access to higher education in the region as he leads UT Southern.”

