Wonderworks opens new earthquake exhibit

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) – WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge has opened a new interactive earthquake experience.

The new exhibit called Good Vibrations is set to spotlight Tuckaleechee Caverns in Townsend and how they document seismic activity around the world.

The exhibit was developed after a teacher came up with the idea.

“Teachers asked us to provide more learning experiences on earthquakes and we listened,” said Ed Shaffer, general manager for WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge. “This new exhibit will allow everyone to gain a better understanding of seismic activity, as well as the important work done at the Tuckaleechee Caverns.”

Information at Tuckaleechee Caverns is gathered 24/7 and relays that data to the U.S. Military, Vienna, Austria and Geneva Switzerland.

The exhibit will help share the importance of the Tuckaleechee Caverns and what they are doing in monitoring seismic activity.

“We provide a place where families can come and have fun, but they also learn while they are at it,” said Shaffer. “We look forward to helping many people learn about earthquakes this summer through our new exhibit. This is an exciting time to be learning about STEAM-related topics.”

