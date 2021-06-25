Advertisement

Wonderworks opens new earthquake exhibit

The exhibit will help share the importance of the Tuckaleechee Caverns and what they are doing in monitoring seismic activity.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) – WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge has opened a new interactive earthquake experience.

The new exhibit called Good Vibrations is set to spotlight Tuckaleechee Caverns in Townsend and how they document seismic activity around the world.

The exhibit was developed after a teacher came up with the idea.

“Teachers asked us to provide more learning experiences on earthquakes and we listened,” said Ed Shaffer, general manager for WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge. “This new exhibit will allow everyone to gain a better understanding of seismic activity, as well as the important work done at the Tuckaleechee Caverns.”

Information at Tuckaleechee Caverns is gathered 24/7 and relays that data to the U.S. Military, Vienna, Austria and Geneva Switzerland.

The exhibit will help share the importance of the Tuckaleechee Caverns and what they are doing in monitoring seismic activity.

“We provide a place where families can come and have fun, but they also learn while they are at it,” said Shaffer. “We look forward to helping many people learn about earthquakes this summer through our new exhibit. This is an exciting time to be learning about STEAM-related topics.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it has received many questions from residents...
TWRA urging people to ‘leave turtles alone’
UT Freshman dismissed
Tennessee parting ways with freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter
Jason Albert Hayes, 45 told police he had assaulted his wife and needed to go to jail
Man calls police on himself after reportedly assaulting wife

Latest News

Dollywood unveils new drone show
Dollywood to open Summer Celebration with drone light show
Arizona head coach Jay Johnson stands by third base in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA...
Arizona’s Jay Johnson named new LSU head baseball coach
Governor Bill Lee signed a new bill that will allow victims of violent crimes to seek a...
Gov. Lee signs bill allowing violent crime victims to seek lifetime order of protection
LIVE at Wonderworks
New WonderWorks exhibit features Earth’s spheres
TBI searching for potential victims of sexual exploitation in Chattanooga case