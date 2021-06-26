Afternoon storm chances increase starting Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Afternoon showers and thunderstorms increase starting Sunday and continue on and off throughout the new work week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We will continue to see those clouds this evening and tonight. There is still a chance for a stray shower or two, mainly along the mountains. Overnight lows will drop to near 69 degrees.

We’ll start out on the warm and humid side on Sunday. Highs will get near 89 degrees with a better chance for some pop-up showers and storms. Those storms really start to pop up around 11 a.m. to noon and continue on and off throughout the afternoon hours. The mountains, plateau, and valley all have a chance at seeing these scattered storms.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week comes with rain and storms pulsing up at times. Most days it’s spotty to scattered, with the heat of the day helping to develop some storms and then calming down after the evening hours. Highs stay around 90 and feel hotter, so a downpour at least brings relief for some.

Right now, Tuesday looks like the “driest” day with only a chance for some spotty pop-ups, but models are trying to hint at more rain on Tuesday.

We’re watching the potential for a cold front to increase the rain at the end of the week, and decrease temperatures for Fourth of July weekend. Right now plan for Thursday through Saturday morning to be on the soggy side at times. This could change over the next several days. The good news is we could see a very comfortable Fourth of July!

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live! Plus, watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Saturday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.