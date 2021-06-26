Advertisement

Big BBQ Bash underway in Maryville

Proceeds benefit the McNabb Center’s Military Services
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Paired with Summers on Broadway, the McNabb Center’s Big BBQ Bash kicked off Friday.

Founded in 2007, the Big BBQ Bash transitioned three years ago to focus solely on the McNabb Center’s Military Programs.

“We don’t charge anything for that and it’s based purely off of donations and fundraising,” said McNabb Center Special Events Coordinator Lindsay Hughes.

The McNabb Center provides counseling for military members, veterans, and their families, and the proceeds from the bash go towards those services.

Inside the bash, 35 teams will compete over the weekend for a $10,000 prize and bragging rights for the year.

”We would love to half come out and check out the awesome smoker and truck that all the teams have brought in,” said Hughes.

One of the contestants in the Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned event is from Kingston.

Jeff Thompson and his wife make up the team called the River Road Grillbillies, and they have been named Grand Champion of the event before.

While happy to compete in their backyard, Thompson is also more than happy to do what he enjoys while also benefiting military members both active and retired.

”That kind of support really shouldn’t be the challenge that it is and I guess they’re lucky here in the community to have a group that can provide that kind of support and if I’m just a little part of that,” said Thompson.

While looking forward to competing the once winner outlines what usually leads to a win in an event like this one.

”You want a little bit of heat, a little bit of sweet, a little bit of salt and some smoke, and you try to get all of those elements on what food you’re tasting,” said Thompson.

The Big BBQ Bash starts at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

To date, the bash has helped provide more than $150,000 for the McNabb Center and active duty military members, veterans, and their families across Blount County.

