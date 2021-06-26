Drowning at Cherokee Dam prompts investigation
The male victim was reportedly found under water by a swimmer in the area.
Published: Jun. 26, 2021
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning that happened Saturday afternoon at Cherokee Dam.
According to JCSO, deputies responded to the swimming area of the dam around 12:18 Saturday to find bystanders performing CPR on an unconscious man. The male victim was reportedly found underwater by a swimmer in the area.
The victim was transported to Tenova Jefferson Memorial where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 61-year-old Phillip Garland of Morristown.
