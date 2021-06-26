Advertisement

Hot and humid weekend is here

Mix of sun and clouds Saturday.
Mix of sun and clouds Saturday.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 3 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up patches of clouds and temperatures in the mid 60s this morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The sun is up and we’ve started our warming process on this Saturday.  With a mix of sun and clouds we’ll warm into the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. Drink plenty of water as we’ll have high humidity levels that will make it feel sticky at times.

High’s on Saturday will be near 90 in Knoxville to 87 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 69 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday brings a few afternoon pockets of rain and storms. Some can easily just get a light showers, but isolated downpours are possible with the humidity cranking up and making it feel 5 degrees warmer. It’s another day around 90.

Next week comes with rain and storms pulsing up at times. Most days it’s spotty to scattered, with the heat of the day helping to develop some storms and then calming down after the evening hours. Highs stay around 90 and feel hotter, so a downpour at least brings relief for some.

We’re watching the potential for a cold front to increase the rain at the end of the week, and decrease temperatures for Fourth of July weekend.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live! Plus, watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

