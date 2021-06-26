Advertisement

KFD responds to house fire and collapsed roof

KFD crews responded to a house fire and found a collapsed roof.
KFD responds to fire
KFD responds to fire(wvlt)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews from the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire around 3 a.m. Saturday morning at 4305 Ellen Street, KFD officials said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the roof had partially collapsed and fire had engulfed a large portion of the building, officials said. Crews began defensively fighting the fire after being informed that no one was inside the building.

The rest of the roof caved in after firefighters began attacking the flames, according to officials. The flames were extinguished by 3:31 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the fire is being investigated, officials said.

