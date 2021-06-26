Knoxville church to host Dr. MLK Jr.’s daughter, Christian leaders in panel focusing on unity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Overcoming Believers Church will host a panel of Christian influencers for the Building Bridges event featuring guests like Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event will be presented by the C4 Network and will be free to the public.

Other guests include local radio and television host Hallerin Hilton Hill, Dr. A.R. Bernard, pastor of a 37,000 member strong cultural center and gospel singer CeCe Winans.

“In a climate of political and social unrest that mirrors the 1960′s, it is time for voices of reason that seek to move us from blame to solutions. Where does reconciliation and healing begin? With a conversation,” Dr. Bernard said about the event.

The event will focus on “gospel-based conversation about strategies for healing and hope,” spokespersons said, and will be held from 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. Seating is limited and masks will be required, spokespersons said.

Those who would like to stream the event can do so at the Overcoming Believers Church Facebook page.

Overcoming Believers Church is located at 211 Harriet Tubman Street in Knoxville. Those interested can visit www.overcomingbelieverschurch.org for more information.

