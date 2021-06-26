Advertisement

Knoxville church to host Dr. MLK Jr.’s daughter, Christian leaders in panel focusing on unity

The event will focus on “gospel-based conversation about strategies for healing and hope,” spokespersons said.
Church to host Christian panel focused on unity
Church to host Christian panel focused on unity(C4 Network)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Overcoming Believers Church will host a panel of Christian influencers for the Building Bridges event featuring guests like Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event will be presented by the C4 Network and will be free to the public.

Other guests include local radio and television host Hallerin Hilton Hill, Dr. A.R. Bernard, pastor of a 37,000 member strong cultural center and gospel singer CeCe Winans.

“In a climate of political and social unrest that mirrors the 1960′s, it is time for voices of reason that seek to move us from blame to solutions. Where does reconciliation and healing begin? With a conversation,” Dr. Bernard said about the event.

The event will focus on “gospel-based conversation about strategies for healing and hope,” spokespersons said, and will be held from 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. Seating is limited and masks will be required, spokespersons said.

Those who would like to stream the event can do so at the Overcoming Believers Church Facebook page.

Overcoming Believers Church is located at 211 Harriet Tubman Street in Knoxville. Those interested can visit www.overcomingbelieverschurch.org for more information.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Jeffery Milton Stokes, 34, was convicted of First Degree Murder and Reckless Endangerment.
Knox County Vice Lord gang member convicted of First Degree Murder
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
THREE PEOPLE IN CUSTODY IN CONNECTION WITH “GRANDPARENT” SCAM Source: WLBT
Three people in custody in connection to Loudon and Blount County phone scam

Latest News

Drowning at Cherokee Dam prompts investigation
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship readies to sail
Officer helps woman get free set of tires
Cleveland police officer and business owner give mother free set of tires
KFD responds to fire
KFD responds to house fire and collapsed roof