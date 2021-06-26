Advertisement

Knoxville teen recognized for helping bring Jewish community together

Gabrielle Guigui has been recognized on the International “8 under 18 list “, which spotlights teens making a difference in their communities.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As a Jewish teen living in Knoxville, Gabrielle Guigui says she struggled to make friends that shared her Jewish faith.

So taking matters into her own hands, she helped bring together Jewish teens in Knoxville though a local chapter of CTeen, an international Jewish teen network.

“I wanted an outlet for them to come together, to connect with their Judaism and know that they’re not alone,” said Guigui.

CTeen has recognized her on the International “8 under 18 list “, which spotlights teens making a difference in their communities.

On top of being involved with organizations at Farragut High School, Guigui served as president of the Knoxville CTeen chapter, putting together several events and bringing in more members.

Rabbi Yossi Wilhelm, the director Chabad Knoxville has watched Guigui raise the membership of the local CTeen chapter.

“Small communities need the same thing large communities have, and you have to figure out how to do it with a smaller number and we are, some of our events we have 30 or more teens that come,” says Wilhelm.

Headan Maman, a member of the Knoxville Chapter says watching Gabby’s leadership within the organization has been inspiring.

“She’s really given me an outlet to be able to be in such a great Jewish community. Being one of the only Jews in my school, it’s really great to come to the CTeen events and be able to connect with people,” said Maman.

This fall, Gabby will be attending George Washington University in D.C., but plans to still continue her efforts within the Jewish community.

To learn about upcoming events and more information about CTeen Knoxville, click here.

