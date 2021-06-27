Advertisement

Hot and humid weather continues with pop-up storms

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a cool down later in that 8-day forecast
Muggy Monday
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you ready for a cool down? It looks like we’ll have to wait several days before we get relief from the heat and humidity. The muggy weather looks to stick around throughout much of the new week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated pop-up showers and storms continue this evening and possibly a little bit into the evening hours. The muggy weather is really the big story heading into the next few days.

Dew points will remain in the mid to upper 60s to even lower 70s at times which makes it feel almost unbearable outside! Highs on Monday will be near 89 degrees with more chances for some isolated pop-up showers and storms. At this point, most of us are wishing for a shower to cool us off!

LOOKING AHEAD

We will be ending June on a hot and humid note. Due to that humidity, pop-up showers and storms continue on and off over the next week.

We’re watching the potential for a cold front to increase the rain at the end of the week, and decrease temperatures for Fourth of July weekend. Right now plan for Thursday through Saturday morning to be on the soggy side at times. This could change over the next several days. The good news is we could see a very comfortable Fourth of July and even a nice start to the month of July!

Sunday Evening's 8 Day Planner
