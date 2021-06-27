Advertisement

Knoxville Habitat for humanity hosts ‘Women’s Build’

2021 Knoxville Women Build celebrates empowering women by building two Habitat homes
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, volunteers and sponsors came out to start building the future home of Diane Latimore.

Latimore is a third-shift as a licensed practical nurse, caring for patients with intellectual disabilities.

Latimore says she was working third shift position so she could go back to school and become an Registered Nurse.

Her health took a turn, causing her to have three brain surgeries and making it difficult to provide for her family.

“I was literally at zero income because of surgeries, and I had to pay rent. My car got repossessed because all of my short-term and long term and short-term insurance was exhausted,” said Latimore.

Helping to give Latimore a hand up, nearly 25 women volunteers came out to help build Latimore’s future home. Thankful for everyone helping her family, Latimore is full of gratitude.

“It means a lot because I know that I can pay this down and work on having my own house, and not having to worry about evictions or another health issue coming along and wiping us out. I don’t know what to say, I’m just thankful. Very thankful,” said Latimore.

Knoxville Habitat for Humanity says Latimore’s four bedroom home will be completed and ready for her family to move into early fall.

Habitat for Humanity will host another Women’s Build for a new recipient soon.

