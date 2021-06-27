Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-40 lanes in Sevier County

The crash is located at mile marker 406, which is just west of Kodak.
I-40 blocked by crash
I-40 blocked by crash(TDOT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash has blocked the left lane and shoulder of Interstate 40 westbound in Sevier County, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The crash is located at mile marker 406, which is just west of Kodak.

More information can be found on the TDOT SmartWay traffic map.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning at Cherokee Dam prompts investigation
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Authorities looking for possible witness in Summer Wells case | Timeline
Caelum weighs about 30 pounds, has blonde hair, and blue eyes.
Missing Carter Co. child found
Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
Victims of fatal Fort Loudoun boat crash identified

Latest News

TBI investigating Clarksville officer-involved shooting
PETA Kids All-Star For Animals Finalist Shayler
Knoxville girl in the running for PETA All-Star award
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Authorities looking for possible witness in Summer Wells case | Timeline
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car