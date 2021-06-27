TBI investigating Clarksville officer-involved shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Clarksville. The shooting involved a man and officers from the Clarksville Police Department early Sunday morning, TBI officials said.

Officers responded to a reported “loud disturbance” at a residence shortly before 2 a.m., according to the TBI. Upon arrival, officers heard several gunshots and found a man holding a handgun, which an officer fired at, officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a person who was shot before the officers arrived was taken to a Nashville hospital, the TBI said.

No officers were injured during the incident, which is still under investigation, officials said.

