3 children in hospital after ingesting gummies containing CBD, THC

As of May 31, 2021, poison control centers have managed 1,730 cases in 2021 related to cannabidiol.
East Tennessee Children's Hospital
East Tennessee Children's Hospital
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital issued a warning for parents after at least three patients under the age of five were treated at the hospital after ingesting gummies that contained either CBD or THC.

Officials said Poison Control Centers nationwide have seen a recent increase in calls about CBD gummies and other products. As of May 31, 2021, poison control centers have managed 1,730 cases in 2021 related to cannabidiol. In 2020, there were a total of 2,226 cases reported to the Poison Control.

“These gummies that have THC, the psycho active component of what’s in marijuana, can be dangerous for kids,” ETCH Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joe Childs said. “These gummies are attractive to kids because they are used to candy, gummy bears, Sour Patch kids and all these soft, gummy candies.”

Dr. Childs said the products cause children to become very sleepy, sometimes unresponsive and cause many to become so sedated they forget to breathe.

“When you eat these, it takes a while for it to be absorbed. So you can be eating several and then the first one or two are starting to have effect, and you’ve already got six or seven on board,” Dr. Childs said. “So, it can be a long-lasting effect and it can be a cumulative effect as it’s being absorbed into your system.”

Parents are urged to watch for changes in their child’s behavior that could indicate whether or not they’ve consumed products laced with THC or CBD. If parents notice their child is less alert or has unusual trouble staying awake, they should investigate why, according to Dr. Childs.

THC products are illegal in the state of Tennessee. Doctors said this should not cause parents to be fearful to seek treatment for their children who have ingested the products.

