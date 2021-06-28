Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Tennessee hosts 31st annual walk and benefit concert

Alzheimer’s Tennessee is hoping to reach this year’s goal of $250,000
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Sunday, many attended Alzheimer’s Tennessee’s 31st annual Walk and Benefit Concert at Lakeshore Park.

CEO and president of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Janice Wade-Whitehead says money raised from the benefit concert will help provide memory care, support groups, and in-home assessments for those with the disease.

“The goal for this 31st Alzheimer’s Tennessee walk is 250,000 dollars. So we’re not backing away. Alzheimer’s didn’t stop during the pandemic so we need to raise those funds,” said Wade-Whitehead.

After the walk, attendees enjoyed music from Janelle Arthur and the Eaglemanics.

Food vendors and several organizations were attended the event.

Alzheimer’s Tennessee will be raising money from now until November. To help donate money to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning at Cherokee Dam prompts investigation
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Caelum weighs about 30 pounds, has blonde hair, and blue eyes.
Missing Carter Co. child found
Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
Knox County man sentenced to 30 years for sex crimes against a teen.
“Now I don’t have to be scared anymore”| rape victim speaks out

Latest News

Maynardville Hwy near Loyston Rd will be closed for at least an hour while THP investigates the...
Serious crash prompts Maynardville Highway closure
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Manning Copelands birthday
Blount County Police make birthday one to remember
Hot and humid weather continues with pop-up storms
Hot and humid weather continues with pop-up storms