Alzheimer’s Tennessee hosts 31st annual walk and benefit concert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Sunday, many attended Alzheimer’s Tennessee’s 31st annual Walk and Benefit Concert at Lakeshore Park.

CEO and president of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Janice Wade-Whitehead says money raised from the benefit concert will help provide memory care, support groups, and in-home assessments for those with the disease.

“The goal for this 31st Alzheimer’s Tennessee walk is 250,000 dollars. So we’re not backing away. Alzheimer’s didn’t stop during the pandemic so we need to raise those funds,” said Wade-Whitehead.

After the walk, attendees enjoyed music from Janelle Arthur and the Eaglemanics.

Food vendors and several organizations were attended the event.

Alzheimer’s Tennessee will be raising money from now until November. To help donate money to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.