Advertisement

Avanti Frozen Foods recalls shrimp products

Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several shrimp products linked to a salmonella outbreak.
Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several shrimp products linked to a salmonella outbreak.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Avanti Frozen Foods has recalled nine frozen shrimp products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a salmonella outbreak has been linked to the seafood.

The products were sold under the brand names 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Meijer, Open Acres and Waterfront Bistro.

The shrimp was imported between December 2020 and February 2021 but may have been sold in stores more recently.

The CDC says six people in Nevada and Arizona have gotten sick during the outbreak. Two of them were hospitalized.

People infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
I-40 blocked by crash
Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-40 lanes in Sevier County
Drowning at Cherokee Dam prompts investigation
Maynardville Hwy near Loyston Rd will be closed for at least an hour while THP investigates the...
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Knox Co. crash
Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear

Latest News

Educators sitting in on Project Wet program at ORAU
ORAU hosting free educator programs for teachers
Two adults and a child were killed when a Metra train struck and dragged their vehicle, causing...
Witnesses: Car struck by train in Chicago drove past gates
Young driver and teen friend stop to help someone in need.
Teens pull young person from overpass ledge.
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden working to get infrastructure package back on track
Gas prices continue to climb this summer.
Gas prices continue to climb this summer