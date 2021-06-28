Advertisement

Blount County Police make birthday one to remember

Maryville Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped by a 5-year-olds birthday party.
Manning Copelands birthday
Manning Copelands birthday(WVLT)
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police officers in Blount County went out of their way to make one five-year-old boy’s birthday party, one to remember.

Manning Copeland was celebrating his birthday with friends when officers from the Maryville Police Department and the Blount County Sheriffs Department stopped by in their uniforms and squad cars to make the young boy’s day.

”It was super fantastic for them to show out for the community especially in the times of people not showing out for the community and they showed up and really showed out. So say thank you, ‘thank you!’,” said Candice Copeland, Manning’s mom.

The officers brought a K9 with them and let Manning try on some of their gear and he got to a ridealong too.

Before officers left they said ‘happy birthday Manning’ over the loud speaker of one of the squad cars.

