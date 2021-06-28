Brown ready to go for Gold in Tokyo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coming off a pandemic year, athletes across the world are excited about the opportunity to compete in the Olympic games this summer and that includes some very talented swimmer from right here in Big Orange Country.

At 5′ 6″ tall, Erika Brown is a bit undersized and maybe not the most gifted American swimmer heading to Tokyo, but the former Lady Volo great has reached the pinnacle of her sport, and has done so says her coach Matt Kredich, by being one with the water, ”She taps into the elasticity of her body better than anybody that I’ve seen that requires her to be able to have this really high sense level of sensitivity to the water, and you’re not trying to overpower the water she’s really trying to work with the water in a way that most people I think don’t feel or understand.”

Brown adds,”It really expands your way of thinking about swimming. I have always been a really hard worker, but it’s not just about working hard. It’s about figuring out how to use your body to the best of your ability.

The SEC and National champion and American record holder has proven that size doesn’t matter in the pool, but what was does, is heart! The last Olympic Games were five years ago, a crossroads moment says the now Olympian Erika Brown, ”I wasn’t competing as well as I wanted to in high school and so I started kind of losing hope but I, I knew I really wanted to find an opportunity that could help me further that or bring back that desire and I definitely found that at Tennessee.”

As Erika negotiates the water this summer she leaves behind her new passion outside the pool, and that’s practicing real estate. She says, “It has been really fun, but I’m taking a break. I did two deals and I’m taking a break right now because the market is crazy. So I won’t be doing deals before the Olympics I’m staying focused on swimming but it’s definitely a nice thing to fall back on and just to do in my free time.

Coming off the U.S. Olympic trials, Brown is now in Hawaii with the other team USA swimmers training in advance of this summer’s Olympic games.

By the way, hats off to another Lady Vol swimmer, Tess Cieplucha, who made the Canadian Olympic team and will also be swimming in japan.

