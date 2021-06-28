Advertisement

DENSO hosting fast track hiring event in Maryville

New employees will receive a $500 sign-on bonus.
DENSO announced it is looking to fill open production and logistics positions at its facility...
DENSO announced it is looking to fill open production and logistics positions at its facility in Maryville.(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -DENSO announced it is looking to fill open production and logistics positions at its facility in Maryville.

The company will host a fast-track hiring event at Pellissippi State Community College’s Blount campus located at 2731 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway on Wednesday, June 30 throughout the day.

Reservations are required to attend the event. Interested individuals can register online or call 865-982-7000 ext. 2553. Applicants are required to have a high school diploma or equivalent certification required; manufacturing experience is not a requirement.

New employees will receive a $500 sign-on bonus and be provided with competitive pay starting at $16/hr. for 2nd and 3rd shifts and $15/hr. for 1st shifts, with increases to more than $22/hr.

At the event, participants will DENSO’s computer-based plant skills review test. Those who successfully pass will be interviewed by a recruiter. Those who successfully interview will be given a contingent job offer.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 blocked by crash
Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-40 lanes in Sevier County
Drowning at Cherokee Dam prompts investigation
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Knox County man sentenced to 30 years for sex crimes against a teen.
“Now I don’t have to be scared anymore”| rape victim speaks out
Maynardville Hwy near Loyston Rd will be closed for at least an hour while THP investigates the...
One dead, two sent to hospital in Maynardville Highway crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt...
Remembering legendary coach Pat Summitt
Clifford Polly
Tenn. man accused of posing as officer during road rage incident
unemployment benefits
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits to expire in Tennessee on Saturday
Robert Reed
East Tenn. Valley Crime Stoppers seeking information into unsolved 2012 murder