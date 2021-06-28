East Tenn. Valley Crime Stoppers seeking information into unsolved 2012 murder
According to officials, Reed was found lying dead in the grass at the Montgomery Village Apartments on July 9, 2012.
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers have asked for the public’s help with the investigation into the murder of Robert Reed.
Police believed Reed had been there for 24 to 36 hours before he was found.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online or the P3 TIPS app. Tips that lead to an arrest can be eligible for a cash reward.
