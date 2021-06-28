Advertisement

Eating chocolate for breakfast could help weight loss, new study suggests

Researches also said women who consumed chocolate in the morning had less desire for sweets than with no chocolate.
Chocolate candy bar in wrapper
Chocolate candy bar (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new study suggests eating chocolate for breakfast could lead to weight loss.

According to the study published by the FASEB Journal, chocolate could actually supercharge fat burn by reducing levels of glucose in a person’s blood.

Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, US, gave 100 grams of milk chocolate to 19 post-menopausal women within one hour of waking up and one hour before they went to sleep for two weeks. This was followed by the women consuming no chocolate for two weeks.

The study found that the intake of chocolate in the morning did not result in weight gain. Researchers said the chocolate worked as an appetite suppressant due to the presence of flavonoids found naturally in cocoa that resulted in an increase in fat oxidation.

Researches also said women who consumed chocolate in the morning had less desire for sweets than with no chocolate.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
I-40 blocked by crash
Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-40 lanes in Sevier County
Drowning at Cherokee Dam prompts investigation
Maynardville Hwy near Loyston Rd will be closed for at least an hour while THP investigates the...
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Knox Co. crash
Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear

Latest News

Motorcycle generic
Two motorcyclists dead following two Campbell Co. wrecks
Officials with the Greeneville Police Department said a man was arrested after he allegedly...
Greeneville man charged with kidnapping after allegedly forcing screaming woman into car
Isolated pop-ups Tuesday
Steamy weather continues before a cold front brings us relief later
The Tennessee Department of Education announced it has approved a request from Knox County...
Knox Co. virtual schools receive state approval