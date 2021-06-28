Eating chocolate for breakfast could help weight loss, new study suggests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new study suggests eating chocolate for breakfast could lead to weight loss.

According to the study published by the FASEB Journal, chocolate could actually supercharge fat burn by reducing levels of glucose in a person’s blood.

Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, US, gave 100 grams of milk chocolate to 19 post-menopausal women within one hour of waking up and one hour before they went to sleep for two weeks. This was followed by the women consuming no chocolate for two weeks.

The study found that the intake of chocolate in the morning did not result in weight gain. Researchers said the chocolate worked as an appetite suppressant due to the presence of flavonoids found naturally in cocoa that resulted in an increase in fat oxidation.

Researches also said women who consumed chocolate in the morning had less desire for sweets than with no chocolate.

