Advertisement

Evelyn Boswell’s Law to take effect Thursday

The bill would require parents to report their child missing within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing.
Evelyn Boswell
Evelyn Boswell(TBI)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Evelyn Boswell’s Law, the legislation that will require parents to report their child missing within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing, is set to take effect on Thursday, July, 1.

The legislation was named after the toddler who was reported missing in February but hadn’t been seen since December. Authorities eventually found the child’s body on a family member’s property.

Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, is facing multiple charges, including felony murder in the toddler’s death.

The bill would require parents to report their child missing within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing. The bill applies to children 12 years or younger.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 blocked by crash
Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-40 lanes in Sevier County
Drowning at Cherokee Dam prompts investigation
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Knox County man sentenced to 30 years for sex crimes against a teen.
“Now I don’t have to be scared anymore”| rape victim speaks out
Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear

Latest News

Robert Reed
East Tenn. Valley Crime Stoppers seeking information into unsolved 2012 murder
Middle Tenn. father arrested after missing child found in outbuilding
Middle Tenn. father arrested after missing child found in outbuilding
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes