Evelyn Boswell’s Law to take effect Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Evelyn Boswell’s Law, the legislation that will require parents to report their child missing within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing, is set to take effect on Thursday, July, 1.

The legislation was named after the toddler who was reported missing in February but hadn’t been seen since December. Authorities eventually found the child’s body on a family member’s property.

Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, is facing multiple charges, including felony murder in the toddler’s death.

The bill would require parents to report their child missing within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing. The bill applies to children 12 years or younger.

