Advertisement

Federal pandemic unemployment benefits to expire in Tennessee on Saturday

Tennessee is set to end its federal unemployment benefits on July 3.
unemployment benefits
unemployment benefits(Storyblocks)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Federal pandemic unemployment benefits are set to end in Tennessee on Saturday.

In March 2020, Congress passed federal pandemic unemployment benefits that provided $600 weekly payments to those without work. In August, those payments were lowered to $300 per week.

Joe Biden signed a law extending the benefits through September. Governors in many states, including Tennessee, made the decision to end the benefits early.

Tennessee is set to end its federal unemployment benefits on July 3.

“We will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. “Families, businesses and our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment and move on from short-term, federal fixes.”

Federal pandemic unemployment programs set to end on July 3 include the following:

  • Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation
  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers
  • Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted
  • Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings

According to officials, any weeks filed before July 3 that are eligible under federal program requirements will continue to be processed.ee.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 blocked by crash
Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-40 lanes in Sevier County
Drowning at Cherokee Dam prompts investigation
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Knox County man sentenced to 30 years for sex crimes against a teen.
“Now I don’t have to be scared anymore”| rape victim speaks out
Maynardville Hwy near Loyston Rd will be closed for at least an hour while THP investigates the...
One dead, two sent to hospital in Maynardville Highway crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt...
Remembering legendary coach Pat Summitt
Clifford Polly
Tenn. man accused of posing as officer during road rage incident
DENSO announced it is looking to fill open production and logistics positions at its facility...
DENSO hosting fast track hiring event in Maryville
Robert Reed
East Tenn. Valley Crime Stoppers seeking information into unsolved 2012 murder