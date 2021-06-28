Advertisement

New shuttle to transport visitors during Cades Cove vehicle-free Wednesdays

The shuttle service provided by Rocky Top Tours from Townsend will run July 7 through September 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Wednesday.
Overlooking Cades Cove From Gregory Bald in late summer
Overlooking Cades Cove From Gregory Bald in late summer(kellyvandellen | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced a shuttle opportunity for visitors to access Cades Cove on Vehicle-Free Wednesdays.

“Vehicle-free Wednesdays in Cades Cove continues to extremely popular,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “Our staff has worked hard to manage safe parking access, including making improvements to a field traditionally used for parking that allowed us to add 85 more spots this year. But, the demand still far exceeds the space and we’re hopeful the shuttle service will allow more people the opportunity to enjoy this unique experience.”

Park staff said they actively manage parking at Cades Cove on Wednesdays to improve visitor safety, prevent disruptions to campground operations, and to reduce damaging roadside parking along Laurel Creek Road.

During the 2021 season, parking lots have usually been full by 8:00 a.m. and stayed full until 1:00 p.m., resulting in hundreds of cars being turned away during that time period. The park said it hopes shuttle service will provide an opportunity for visitors to guarantee access during the morning hours. Advanced reservations are encouraged.

Shuttle service may be booked online. Tickets for the roundtrip shuttle service, including the transport of personal bikes, is provided for a flat rate of $25 per person.

