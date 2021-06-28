Greeneville man charged with kidnapping after allegedly forcing screaming woman into car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Greeneville Police Department said a man was arrested after he allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle.

According to police, officers were called to Carolina Drive around 6 p.m. Sunday after a witness told dispatchers he saw a man grab a screaming woman and “place her forcefully” into a vehicle.

The witness told police the suspect then sped away from the scene.

Officers searched the area and were able to quickly locate the vehicle. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop and continued to drive through the Oak Hills Parkway area.

The suspect’s vehicle was later found in a wooded area outside a home on Maplecrest Drive. The suspect identified as Josiel Tomas allegedly ran from officers, but was located in a wooded area behind a nearby home.

The victim, who admitted to dating Tomas, said the two were in a vehicle when Tomas began screaming and yelling at her, reports stated. The victim said she attempted to get out of the vehicle but Tomas grabbed her and forced her back in. The victim told police she yelled at a nearby person to “please call the cops.”

Police reports revealed Tomas had previously been arrested for domestic assault charges against the victim and a no-contact order had been issued against Tomas.

Tomas was charged with kidnapping, domestic assault and evading arrest. He was transported to the Greene County Detention Center.

