Advertisement

Greeneville man charged with kidnapping after allegedly forcing screaming woman into car

Tomas was charged with kidnapping, domestic assault and evading arrest. He was transported to the Greene County Detention Center.
Officials with the Greeneville Police Department said a man was arrested after he allegedly...
Officials with the Greeneville Police Department said a man was arrested after he allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle.(Greene County Detention Center)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Greeneville Police Department said a man was arrested after he allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle.

According to police, officers were called to Carolina Drive around 6 p.m. Sunday after a witness told dispatchers he saw a man grab a screaming woman and “place her forcefully” into a vehicle.

The witness told police the suspect then sped away from the scene.

Officers searched the area and were able to quickly locate the vehicle. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop and continued to drive through the Oak Hills Parkway area.

The suspect’s vehicle was later found in a wooded area outside a home on Maplecrest Drive. The suspect identified as Josiel Tomas allegedly ran from officers, but was located in a wooded area behind a nearby home.

The victim, who admitted to dating Tomas, said the two were in a vehicle when Tomas began screaming and yelling at her, reports stated. The victim said she attempted to get out of the vehicle but Tomas grabbed her and forced her back in. The victim told police she yelled at a nearby person to “please call the cops.”

Police reports revealed Tomas had previously been arrested for domestic assault charges against the victim and a no-contact order had been issued against Tomas.

Tomas was charged with kidnapping, domestic assault and evading arrest. He was transported to the Greene County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
I-40 blocked by crash
Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-40 lanes in Sevier County
Drowning at Cherokee Dam prompts investigation
Maynardville Hwy near Loyston Rd will be closed for at least an hour while THP investigates the...
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Knox Co. crash
Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear

Latest News

Chocolate candy bar (Pixabay)
Eating chocolate for breakfast could help weight loss, new study suggests
Motorcycle generic
Two motorcyclists dead following two Campbell Co. wrecks
Isolated pop-ups Tuesday
Steamy weather continues before a cold front brings us relief later
The Tennessee Department of Education announced it has approved a request from Knox County...
Knox Co. virtual schools receive state approval