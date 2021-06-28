“He was just lifeless” | East Tenn teen desperate to help disabled brother

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a memory that sits front of mind and close to heart Rylee Linkous’ heart.

“His face was just entirely blue. He was just lifeless,” Linkous said.

Seventeen year old Linkous said she remembers the day she almost lost her nine-year-old brother, Xander. According to the teen and her grandmother, Xander nearly suffocated when he was a few weeks old, which caused him to lose some brain function and the ability to walk.

“As a sister, all I wanted to do was go help him and to try to save him, but at the same time I was so scared,” Linkous said.

Their grandmother, Nancy, said it also cost them living with their parents, who lost custody of the kids.

“We were put in a lot of dangerous situations I’m just thankful I made it out ok,” Linkous said.

Linkous plans to be in college soon and her grandmother is getting older, making her unable to carry Xander. So big sis is stepping up again. This time, she’s raising money for a wheelchair accessible van.

“When he’s inside we do like a two person transfer where we put them in his treat his wheelchair and take him out. So, it’s safer for him, but we can’t do that outside taking him to the van,” said Linkous . “I know that if I just get that one step done it will help me feel just calmer and complete knowing that ok he’s going to be ok for a while.”

The community has stared pitching donating more than $2,000 toward their GoFundMe account.

The family is still far from their goal of $35,000.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.