Advertisement

“He was just lifeless” | East Tenn teen desperate to help disabled brother

According to the teen and her grandmother, Xander nearly suffocated when he was a few weeks old, which caused him to lose some brain function and the ability to walk.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a memory that sits front of mind and close to heart Rylee Linkous’ heart.

“His face was just entirely blue. He was just lifeless,” Linkous said.

Seventeen year old Linkous said she remembers the day she almost lost her nine-year-old brother, Xander. According to the teen and her grandmother, Xander nearly suffocated when he was a few weeks old, which caused him to lose some brain function and the ability to walk.

“As a sister, all I wanted to do was go help him and to try to save him, but at the same time I was so scared,” Linkous said.

Their grandmother, Nancy, said it also cost them living with their parents, who lost custody of the kids.

“We were put in a lot of dangerous situations I’m just thankful I made it out ok,” Linkous said.

Linkous plans to be in college soon and her grandmother is getting older, making her unable to carry Xander. So big sis is stepping up again. This time, she’s raising money for a wheelchair accessible van.

“When he’s inside we do like a two person transfer where we put them in his treat his wheelchair and take him out. So, it’s safer for him, but we can’t do that outside taking him to the van,” said Linkous . “I know that if I just get that one step done it will help me feel just calmer and complete knowing that ok he’s going to be ok for a while.”

The community has stared pitching donating more than $2,000 toward their GoFundMe account.

The family is still far from their goal of $35,000.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
I-40 blocked by crash
Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-40 lanes in Sevier County
Drowning at Cherokee Dam prompts investigation
Maynardville Hwy near Loyston Rd will be closed for at least an hour while THP investigates the...
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Knox Co. crash
Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear

Latest News

Struggling, short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers
Short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers
Two injured in wreck
Maynardville Highway crash sends two to hospital
Young driver and teen friend stop to help someone in need.
Teens pull young person from overpass ledge.
Educators sitting in on Project Wet program at ORAU
ORAU hosting free educator programs for teachers