Knox Co. virtual schools receive state approval

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education announced it has approved a request from Knox County Schools to operate three virtual schools in the 2021-22 school year.

The virtual schools will be available for elementary, middle and high school students.

The deadline to apply for a transfer to a KCS virtual school was May 14. Families who applied for a virtual transfer should have recently received a letter from the district’s Transfer Department regarding the status of their request.

“We are very pleased to continue offering virtual learning in the upcoming school year, and grateful to the Tennessee Department of Education for their support of these schools,” said Superintendent Bob Thomas. “Our virtual schools will be an important option for families, and I appreciate the leadership of virtual learning principals Jennifer Garrett and Leanne Hawn throughout this process.”

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Transfer Department at (865) 594-1506.

