Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly stealing mail from nearly 40 Knoxville addresses.

Police were called to the area of Emory Road and Homestead Drive to search for a man in a blue shirt who was reportedly going through mailboxes.

During a search of the area, officers spotted the suspect, identified as Dustin L. Barnes, 30, running from a mailbox while carrying mail. Police said the suspect dropped mail while running into a home. According to reports, officers located a silver airsoft gun next to the dropped mail.

When police made contact with Barnes, he pulled a large stack of mail from his pants and placed it on the ground. Barnes was taken into custody and charged with two counts of theft of property.

During the investigation, authorities discovered Barnes had approximately 30 to 40 addresses worth of mail including three checks.

Knox County records revealed Barnes had a warrant out of Anderson County for aggravated statutory rape, and a failure to appear out of Knox County for possession of a firearm while being a convicted felon.

