Maynardville Highway crash sends two to hospital
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two were transported to the hospital following a wreck Monday, officials with Rural Metro Fire said.
Rural Metro, Knox County Rescue, and American Medical Response responded to the crash on Maynardville Highway at Ledgewood Road. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
