Maynardville Highway crash sends two to hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two were transported to the hospital following a wreck Monday, officials with Rural Metro Fire said.

Earlier this afternoon, Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue and AMR, responded to a reported 2 car MVA on Maynardville... Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Monday, June 28, 2021

Rural Metro, Knox County Rescue, and American Medical Response responded to the crash on Maynardville Highway at Ledgewood Road. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

