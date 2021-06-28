Middle Tenn. father arrested after missing child found in outbuilding

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after his missing 6-year-old girl was discovered in an outbuilding.

According to investigators, Kinzleigh Reeder was reported missing in May after she was last seen by family members on May 26. Officials said the child was found in an outbuilding with no ventilation, little food or water and a bucket to use the bathroom.

Kinzleigh was removed from the custody of her father Nicholas Reeder after the two were found camped out under a bridge near Dry Creek and Pea Ridge Road on May 18.

Reeder was charged with child abuse and neglect. Following the incident on March 18, Kinzleigh was placed in the temporary custody of a family member, officials said. The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services said Reeder was later allowed to live in the same household as his daughter.

On June 21, DCS was granted custody of Kinzleigh. DCS contacted the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to file a missing person report after they were unable to locate the child and family members said she had not been seen since May 26.

During search efforts to find the missing child, a bloodhound from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office located a scent Friday in an outbuilding on Reeder’s property, investigators said. The door to the outbuilding had reportedly been barricaded and the windows covered up with metal.

Officials were able to gain access inside the outbuilding and located Reeder and the missing child inside. According to investigators, the building had no ventilation or air conditioning and a “strong ammonia smell.”

Reeder was arrested and booked into the DeKalb County jail on charges of child abuse. He is being held on a $175,000 bond.

Kinzleigh was released into the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

