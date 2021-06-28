ORAU hosting free educator programs for teachers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the month of June, Oak Ridge Associated Universities is hosting free educator professional development courses.

Maria Dassow, and Education Intern at ORAU says each course educates teachers on various topics and activities to take back into the classroom.

“All of these workshops are really for the purpose of supporting teachers as they educate the next generation of America’s stem workforce,” shared Dassow.

Monday’s program was called “Project Wet,” a six hour course providing educators unique ways to teach students all about water conservation.

Although she teaches seventh grade math, Connie Simpson says lessons from Project Wet have helped her to better understand what it’s like to be a student in class.

“These types of opportunities give you some ideas to do some things cross curricular. I’m a math teacher but this is mostly a science end service, so it helps me to put my subjects together and make it more of a real life situation,” says Simpson.

To sign up for a ORAU free educator professional development courses click here.

