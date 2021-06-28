Advertisement

ORAU hosting free educator programs for teachers

The university will have free educator professional development courses for the entire month
Educators sitting in on Project Wet program at ORAU
Educators sitting in on Project Wet program at ORAU(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the month of June, Oak Ridge Associated Universities is hosting free educator professional development courses.

Maria Dassow, and Education Intern at ORAU says each course educates teachers on various topics and activities to take back into the classroom.

“All of these workshops are really for the purpose of supporting teachers as they educate the next generation of America’s stem workforce,” shared Dassow.

Monday’s program was called “Project Wet,” a six hour course providing educators unique ways to teach students all about water conservation.

Although she teaches seventh grade math, Connie Simpson says lessons from Project Wet have helped her to better understand what it’s like to be a student in class.

“These types of opportunities give you some ideas to do some things cross curricular. I’m a math teacher but this is mostly a science end service, so it helps me to put my subjects together and make it more of a real life situation,” says Simpson.

To sign up for a ORAU free educator professional development courses click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
I-40 blocked by crash
Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-40 lanes in Sevier County
Drowning at Cherokee Dam prompts investigation
Maynardville Hwy near Loyston Rd will be closed for at least an hour while THP investigates the...
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Knox Co. crash
Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear

Latest News

Young driver and teen friend stop to help someone in need.
Teens pull young person from overpass ledge.
East Tennessee Children's Hospital
3 children in hospital after ingesting gummies containing CBD, THC
The Tennessee Department of Education announced it has approved a request from Knox County...
Knox Co. virtual schools receive state approval
Marcus Roberts and Hayden Vick
Three arrested in connection to fatal Morristown robbery