Part of Interstate 75 shut down in Whitley County due to crash

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A late night crash in Southeastern Kentucky has part of a busy interstate shut down.

An alert on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s GoKy Traffic Map shows all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 4 are shut down due to a crash involving eight cars.

This is close to the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.

The website shows it happened just after 1 a.m. No word on injuries or how long the road will be closed.

