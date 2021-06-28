Part of Interstate 75 shut down in Whitley County due to crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A late night crash in Southeastern Kentucky has part of a busy interstate shut down.

An alert on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s GoKy Traffic Map shows all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 4 are shut down due to a crash involving eight cars.

This is close to the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.

The website shows it happened just after 1 a.m. No word on injuries or how long the road will be closed.

Whitley County: Crash reported by TOC on I-75 N - For the latest travel info, click here https://t.co/FxczacMLHX pic.twitter.com/vHTkvkaM6e — KYTC GoKY (@KYTCGoKY) June 28, 2021

