Reward fund created for information in Summer Wells case

Summer Wells was reported missing on June 15 out of Hawkins County.
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells.
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.(MissingKids.org, TBI)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Church Hill Rescue Squad said a reward fund has been set up for information leading to the discovery of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells.

Summer Wells was reported missing nearly two weeks ago on June 15 in Hawkins County.

Individuals interested in donating to the reward fund can go to any Civic Bank branch and request to place money in the Church Hill Rescue Squad Summer Wells Reward Account.

Once the money is placed in the account, officials said the funds will stay there for six months. If there are no tips or leads that result in the location or recovery of Summer Wells, the funds will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center, Church Hill Rescue stated.

The TBI continues to encourage people to submit any credible tips they may have in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

