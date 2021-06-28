Serious crash prompts Maynardville Highway closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire announced Sunday evening that Maynardville Highway near Loyston Road would be closed for “at least an hour” while crews worked to investigate and clear the scene of a serious crash.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a major crash near Maynardville Highway and Texas Valley around Sunday evening.

Emergency responders ask that drivers avoid the area until the Tennessee Highway Patrol clears the scene. KCSO deputies will assist with traffic.

