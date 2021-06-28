Advertisement

Serious crash prompts Maynardville Highway closure

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a major crash near Maynardville Highway and Texas Valley around Sunday evening.
Maynardville Hwy near Loyston Rd will be closed for at least an hour while THP investigates the...
(Rural Metro Fire)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire announced Sunday evening that Maynardville Highway near Loyston Road would be closed for “at least an hour” while crews worked to investigate and clear the scene of a serious crash.

Emergency responders ask that drivers avoid the area until the Tennessee Highway Patrol clears the scene. KCSO deputies will assist with traffic.

