Steamy start to the week but ending with a strong cold front

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks developing storms now and a First Alert for heavy rain ahead.
Spotty downpours with a few more this evening.
Spotty downpours with a few more this evening.(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continues in our area for now. Downpours develop in this steamy pattern, but the end of the week comes with building rain and storms and some downpours from a cold front with a First Alert.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with isolated fog. We’re starting the day off on a warm note, with a low of only 68 degrees.

Monday is another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, as a few more clouds develop and some turnover to a spotty shower or storm. The isolated pop-ups today are more likely in the mountains and a stray pop-up on the Plateau, but a few more look to pulse up this evening with a 40% coverage around sunset on. The high today is around 89 degrees, but feels about 5 degrees in the shade from the higher humidity.

Tonight starts out with those few showers and storms and gets back to spotty and steamy, with a low of only 69 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday are in the low 90s, with isolated rain and storms developing at times.

We’re watching the potential for a cold front to increase the rain at the end of the week, and decrease temperatures for Fourth of July weekend. Right now plan for Thursday through Saturday morning to be on the soggy side at times. The good news is we could see a very comfortable Fourth of July and even a nice start to the month of July!

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

