Steamy weather continues before a cold front brings us relief later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The hot and humid weather looks to continue throughout much of the week, but a cold front will bring us some relief by the end of the week. A First Alert is also issued for Friday’s cold front due to the potential for heavy rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated pop-up showers and storms are likely this evening which could help some of you cool off! Temperatures will drop to near 69 degrees overnight.

We are looking at another steamy day Tuesday with highs getting near 92! Some pop-up showers and storms are possible by the afternoon hours. A tropical depression along the east coast will actually move inland and bring a few showers to our far southern counties. This depression doesn’t look super impactful for us here in East Tennessee but something we will keep an eye on.

LOOKING AHEAD

The isolated showers and storms continue Wednesday with highs remaining in the lower 90s.

We’re watching the potential for a cold front to increase the rain at the end of the week, and decrease temperatures for Fourth of July weekend. Right now plan for Thursday through Saturday morning to be on the soggy side at times. A WVLT First Alert has been issued due to the possibility of heavy rain moving into the region Friday into early Saturday morning.

The good news is we could see a very comfortable Fourth of July and even a nice start to the month of July!

Monday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

