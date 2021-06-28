TDOT to halt road construction during July 4 holiday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced it will halt road construction over the Fourth of July holiday.

TDOT will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, July 2 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6 to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

According to AAA, more than 47 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday, and 91 percent of travelers will drive to their destination. This will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, AAA reported.

“It is estimated that 939,000 motorists will travel Tennessee’s interstates and state routes this July 4 holiday,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said. “To help motorists reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays, we are suspending lane closures during this holiday travel time.”

TDOT officials said drivers will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects. Drivers are urged to still be cautious because workers may be on-site in zones, and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

