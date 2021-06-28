Advertisement

TDOT to halt road construction during July 4 holiday

According to AAA, more than 47 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday.
According to AAA, more than 47 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday.
According to AAA, more than 47 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday.(Source: Gray News (custom credit))
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced it will halt road construction over the Fourth of July holiday.

TDOT will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 6 a.m. on Friday, July 2 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6 to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

According to AAA, more than 47 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday, and 91 percent of travelers will drive to their destination. This will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, AAA reported.

“It is estimated that 939,000 motorists will travel Tennessee’s interstates and state routes this July 4 holiday,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said. “To help motorists reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays, we are suspending lane closures during this holiday travel time.”

TDOT officials said drivers will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects. Drivers are urged to still be cautious because workers may be on-site in zones, and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 blocked by crash
Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-40 lanes in Sevier County
Drowning at Cherokee Dam prompts investigation
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Knox County man sentenced to 30 years for sex crimes against a teen.
“Now I don’t have to be scared anymore”| rape victim speaks out
Rose Marie Bly still missing
Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear

Latest News

Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes
Overlooking Cades Cove From Gregory Bald in late summer
New shuttle to transport visitors during Cades Cove vehicle-free Wednesdays
Spotty downpours with a few more this evening.
Steamy start to the week but ending with a strong cold front
Mother cited after leaving child in hot car, according to police