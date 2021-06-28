Advertisement

Three arrested in connection to fatal Morristown robbery

Three turned themselves in following a robbery that ended in one seriously injured and one dead.
Marcus Roberts and Hayden Vick
Marcus Roberts and Hayden Vick(MPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were arrested in connection to a Morristown robbery at 2200 Morningside Drive on June 7, Morristown Police reported.

Marcus Roberts, Hayden Vick and an unidentified juvenile turned themselves in to a Morristown Police Department detective Monday, officials said.

An investigation revealed the three allegedly lured Luis Gaona to an apartment at the address under the guise of selling a gun, but when they entered the apartment they locked the door and held the man at gunpoint, a report given to WVLT News said.

The robbery ended in Gaona being shot multiple times and the death of co-conspirator HJ Roberts, officials said.

Roberts and Vick are charged with especially aggravated robbery and are being held in the Hamblen County jail. The juvenile is also charged with especially aggravated robbery.

