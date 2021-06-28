Two motorcyclists dead following two Campbell Co. wrecks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two motorcyclists died following two separate crashes in Campbell County, officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol told WVLT News.

19-year-old Bailey Wright was travelling east on Old Middlesboro Highway around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night when she struck a Honda Civic at the intersection of Bethlehem Road, officials said.

Timothy Lewis Jr., 23, was reportedly coming around a curve on Long Hollow Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon when he struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer after crossing the middle line, officials said.

Both Lewis Jr. and Wright died in the crashes, according to an accident report.

Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets and no other drivers were injured, officials said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.