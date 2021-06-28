Advertisement

What is TBI’s TN KidKit and how does it help when a child goes missing?

The TBI offers the TN KidKit free to parents so they can have information ready if a child goes missing.
TBI investigating officer involved shooting in Hamilton Co.
TBI investigating officer involved shooting in Hamilton Co.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a tool parents can use to effectively store key information about their children should they ever go missing.

TN KidKit is a free tool that allows parents to digitally store information like height, weight, medical details and pictures that they can provide to law enforcement should their child ever go missing.

The TBI provides four different TN KidKits depending on a child’s age. Parents can choose between birth-3, ages 4-8, ages 9-13 and ages 14-18 when filling out their KidKit.

“Every second counts when a child goes missing. If we’re waiting on information or facts about a child or a photo, a new photo of the child, then that is minutes that’s taken away from looking for the child,” said Shelly Smitherman with the TBI.

Officials recommend that parents fill out a KidKit and update it often since a child’s appearance can change drastically in a short period of time.

