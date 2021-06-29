Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for Memphis, father wanted on murder charge

The baby may be with his non-custodial father who is wanted by the Memphis Police Department on a Second Degree Murder charge.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a 7-month-old on behalf of the...
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a 7-month-old on behalf of the Memphis Police Department.(TBI)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a 7-month-old on behalf of the Memphis Police Department.

Authorities said the baby, Braylen Hunter Clark, was last seen Sunday afternoon. According to the TBI, Clark is believed to be with his non-custodial father, Barry Medlock, who is wanted on a charge of Second Degree Murder.

Braylen was last seen in a blue onesie. He is 27 inches long and weighs 18 pounds. Medlock is 6′1″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with any information.

