AMBER Alert issued for Memphis, father wanted on murder charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a 7-month-old on behalf of the Memphis Police Department.

Authorities said the baby, Braylen Hunter Clark, was last seen Sunday afternoon. According to the TBI, Clark is believed to be with his non-custodial father, Barry Medlock, who is wanted on a charge of Second Degree Murder.

Braylen was last seen in a blue onesie. He is 27 inches long and weighs 18 pounds. Medlock is 6′1″ tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with any information.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.