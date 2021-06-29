Community Change Tennessee to host ‘Shoot for Change’ fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Community Change Tennessee will host the first ever ‘Shoot for Change’ fundraiser on July 23. The fundraiser will begin at 8 a.m. at Chilhowie Sportsman’s Club.

The event will feature clay shooting in teams of four, and individuals will be eligible for prizes, spokespersons say. Prizes will be awarded for top shooter, top team and most creative team name.

“Community Change Tennessee prides itself in helping those in the community that don’t have the financial resources to pay for necessary mental health treatments,” said Executive Director of Community Change Tennessee Kathy Gencay. “Fundraisers like these are so important because it not only provides us with means to help these people, but brings the community together for a great cause.”

Shooters are asked to pay $125 each or $500 per team of four for the event, and Community Change Tennessee will offer different levels of sponsorships.

Proceeds will support mental health treatments for veterans and first responders. Those who want to learn more can do so on the Community Change Tennessee website.

Chilhowie Sportsman’s Club is located at 7601 Old Railroad Bed Road.

