Advertisement

Consumer confidence up in June, highest level since pandemic

Consumers shop as they wear a mask at a Walmart store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, May 23,...
Consumers shop as they wear a mask at a Walmart store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, May 23, 2021. U.S. consumer confidence rose for a fifth month in June to the highest level since the pandemic began last year as households responded to increased vaccinations and the further re-opening of businesses.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence rose for a fifth month in June to the highest level since the pandemic began last year as households responded to increased vaccinations and the further re-opening of businesses.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index increased to 127.3 in June, up from a May reading of 120.0.

The June increase reflected an improvement in consumers’ assessment of current conditions.

Consumer sentiment is expected to keep rising in coming months which will provide more support for consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity.

“Consumers’ short-term optimism rebounded, buoyed by expectations that business conditions and their own financial prospects will continue improving in the months ahead,” said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board

Franco noted that while short-term expectations about inflation had increased, this had had little impact on consumers’ confidence about purchasing big-ticket items. The proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles and major appliances all rose as did intentions to take a vacation.

Consumers’ appraisal of current business conditions increased with 24.5% viewing conditions as good, up from 19.9% in May. Consumers’ assessment of the labor market was also up with 54.4% of consumers saying jobs were plentiful, up from 48.5% in May while 10.9% of consumers saw jobs as hard to get, down from 11.6% in May.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes
ROGER JAMES BARNHART
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Knox Co. crash
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time
Struggling, short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers
Short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers
Three more children are listed as AMBER Alerts in TN
TBI lists five AMBER Alerts in Tenn.

Latest News

Costa Rica's Rincón de la Vieja volcano erupted Monday.
Caught on camera: Volcano erupts in Costa Rica
The company announced “sign and send” technology, where people can create cards, complete with...
Hallmark allows people to send personalized cards from their phones
Scientists say a recent volcanic eruption caught on camera is one of the biggest in a decade.
Take a Look at This: Volcanic eruption caught on cam; new type of supernova
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden to visit Florida building collapse on Thursday
KC-135 Stratotanker from 134th Air Refueling Wing. Source: USAF
Knoxville area benefits in billions of dollars from military installations