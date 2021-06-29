DA identifies 30 gangs in Knox Co. after convicting gang lord of killing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County prosecutors from District Attorney’s Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit convicted a Vice Lord member, who shot and killed 19-year-old Alan Johnson back in 2015.

Jeffery Milton Stokes, 34, was convicted of first degree murder and reckless endangerment.

“It’s very devastating and we were very distraught,” Adrienne Johnson, sister, said. “My brother was never involved in gang activity. We grew up in a God fearing very strict household and our parents wanted nothing but the best for us.”

Alan Johnson had just left Massachusetts to spend time with his father in Knoxville. In December of 2015, he was leaving work the McDonald’s on Magnolia Ave. Moments later, at least 20 bullets rang out. The teen and nearby homes were shot several times and Johnson died.

“Alan did not deserve that at all. It was very heartbreaking,” Adrienne said. “We didn’t realize gang activity was really strong down there.”

Does Knox County have a gang problem?

According to District Attorney Charme Allen, not exactly.

“I don’t know that I would classify it as a gang problem, but I can definitely tell you that we have crime in this community that is a result of gang violence,” said Allen. “I’m not saying that we’re overrun with gang violence, but it would not be a true statement to say we have absolutely no gang violence.”

Allen told WVLT News there’s enough gang activity in the community that calls for a gang unit in her office. Four prosecutors work to convict career criminals and gang members on a daily basis.

Judge Scott Green set the case for sentencing on Aug. 13 where Stokes faces life in prison.

