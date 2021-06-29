Former Farragut standout eyes CWS title with Vanderbilt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just a few weeks ago, 64 teams from across the country began their road to glory. Now, just two SEC teams remain in the hunt for a College World Series title and a Knoxville native is in the heart of one team’s lineup.

Former Farragut standout Parker Noland has jumped around to a few positions in Tim Corbin’s infield this season, but has found a home at second base the last few months. The 2019 state champion has seen action in all but one of Vanderbilt’s games this season and comes enters Omaha hitting .268 for the Commodores.

Noland’s high school coach Matt Buckner describes the 2018 Mr. Baseball winner as a hard worker who can help break the ice and keep things loose in the locker room - a sentiment former teammate and longtime friend Ryan McCarthy shared on Monday.

“He has a continuous strive to keep getting better and focus on things that he may be weak at because you can always be a little bit better,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy - who’s headed to ETSU after spending time at MTSU and Cleveland State - says the two worked extensively on Noland’s defense, which came in handy during a 5th inning 6-4-3 double play against Mississippi State.

Vanderbilt looks to become the first team to win back-to-back national titles since South Carolina claimed the 2010 and 2011 championships.

First pitch in game two of the CWS Finals is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.