Frothy Monkey coming to Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Popular Nashville restaurant Frothy Monkey is coming to East Tennessee. The coffee shop and café is opening a new location in Knoxville in 2022.

The restaurant announced on social media that the Kress Building on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville will serve as Frothy Monkey’s newest home.

The business is still applying for permits and working out final dates before kicking off the construction process. A firm date for the Knoxville shop’s opening has not been set yet.

Hello, Knoxville! After a few years of spending time in Marble City, Frothy Monkey is working toward opening a Downtown... Posted by Frothy Monkey on Monday, June 28, 2021

