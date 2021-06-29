Advertisement

Gov. Lee visits Gatlinburg to speak on agriculture

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee spent time in Gatlinburg Tuesday evening promoting the importance of agriculture in Tennessee.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
He arrived at the state convention of the Future Farmers of America. 1500 of the students of agriculture heard from the governor who says it’s the states number one business and how important these future farmers are to the state’s economy.

Lee said he’s worked since becoming governor to help farmer sustain their way of making a living.

“We’re investing in agriculture so that we can not only make sure that the ag economy is strong here but that, in fact, Tennessee leads the country in many ways in agriculture production,” said Lee. “These young people are the future of ag.”

Governor lee was named an honorary Future Farmer of America because of his work to promote the importance of agriculture.

