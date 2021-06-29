Advertisement

Great Smoky Mountains tourism creates $1.38 billion in economic benefits

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park created $1.38 billion in economic benefits in 2020, a report shows.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new National Park Service report shows that tourism to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2020 created a cumulative $1.38 billion benefit to the local economy.

The park saw more than 12 million visitors in 2020 despite the pandemic.

“In spite of an incredibly difficult year in the world and in our neighboring communities, we are proud to have worked alongside our communities to serve visitors to this area in 2020,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “We remain committed to safely serving visitors in our communities and the park as they continue to explore our area and find the amazing resources the Smokies have to offer.”

The report was a peer-reviewed spending analysis that showed that 234,000 jobs were supported by spending in and near national parks. The report shows that lodging and restaurant spending were the highest contributors.

Those who want to know more about the economic impact of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park can find more information on the NPS website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes
Three more children are listed as AMBER Alerts in TN
TBI lists three AMBER Alerts in Tenn.
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time
ROGER JAMES BARNHART
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Knox Co. crash
Struggling, short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers
Short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers

Latest News

Frothy Monkey coming to Downtown Knoxville
Frothy Monkey coming to Downtown Knoxville
Three more children are listed as AMBER Alerts in TN
TBI lists three AMBER Alerts in Tenn.
TBI investigating officer involved shooting in Hamilton Co.
What is TBI’s TN KidKit and how does it help when a child goes missing?
Desheena Kyle
Police asking for help finding missing Knoxville woman